    2024 Wallisville Lake Project and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors Alligator Hunt

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District hosted the 9th Annual Lone Star Warriors Outdoors Gator Hunt at its Wallisville Lake Project location in Anahuac, Texas, Sept. 10-12, 2024. The Galveston District co-hosts the event with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors, a Texas-based nonprofit 501c3 organization, to provide outreach to wounded veterans and manage the Wallisville alligator population in support of the district’s environmental stewardship mission. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Wallisville
    Texas Parks and Wildlife
    Alligator Hunt
    Lone Star Warriors Outdoors

