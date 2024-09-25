2024 Wallisville Lake Project and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors Alligator Hunt

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District hosted the 9th Annual Lone Star Warriors Outdoors Gator Hunt at its Wallisville Lake Project location in Anahuac, Texas, Sept. 10-12, 2024. The Galveston District co-hosts the event with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Lone Star Warriors Outdoors, a Texas-based nonprofit 501c3 organization, to provide outreach to wounded veterans and manage the Wallisville alligator population in support of the district’s environmental stewardship mission. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938027
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-ZS026-3406
|Filename:
|DOD_110585940
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
