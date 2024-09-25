Installation Protect Exercise 24: Grafenwoehr Health Clinic Mass Casualty Situation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938023" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Reel-format video of U.S. Soldiers, civilian healthcare workers, and members of the German Red Cross (Deutsches Rotes Kreuz) participating in a Mass Casualty Situation during Installation Protection Exercise 24 at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024. The exercise involved a simulated vehicle rollover that resulted in seven trauma casualties, who were treated and stabilized by Army ambulances, medical evacuation teams, and host-nation emergency medical services. Medical personnel practiced performing triage, administering life-saving treatments, and transferring casualties via ground and air evacuation to host-nation hospitals. The exercise tested the clinic’s ability to execute critical tasks in a high-stress environment and validated the readiness of Army medical personnel to respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Sara Berner)