Installation Protect Exercise 24: Grafenwoehr Health Clinic Mass Casualty Situation

Reel-format video of U.S. Soldiers, civilian healthcare workers, and members of the German Red Cross (Deutsches Rotes Kreuz) participating in a Mass Casualty Situation during Installation Protection Exercise 24 at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024. The exercise involved a simulated vehicle rollover that resulted in seven trauma casualties, who were treated and stabilized by Army ambulances, medical evacuation teams, and host-nation emergency medical services. Medical personnel practiced performing triage, administering life-saving treatments, and transferring casualties via ground and air evacuation to host-nation hospitals. The exercise tested the clinic’s ability to execute critical tasks in a high-stress environment and validated the readiness of Army medical personnel to respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Sara Berner)
|09.25.2024
|09.26.2024 13:04
|Video Productions
|938023
|240925-A-YP079-4583
|05
|DOD_110585862
|00:00:52
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
