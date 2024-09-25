Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation Protect Exercise 24: Grafenwoehr Health Clinic Mass Casualty Situation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Video by Capt. Sara Berner 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Reel-format video of U.S. Soldiers, civilian healthcare workers, and members of the German Red Cross (Deutsches Rotes Kreuz) participating in a Mass Casualty Situation during Installation Protection Exercise 24 at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024. The exercise involved a simulated vehicle rollover that resulted in seven trauma casualties, who were treated and stabilized by Army ambulances, medical evacuation teams, and host-nation emergency medical services. Medical personnel practiced performing triage, administering life-saving treatments, and transferring casualties via ground and air evacuation to host-nation hospitals. The exercise tested the clinic’s ability to execute critical tasks in a high-stress environment and validated the readiness of Army medical personnel to respond to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Sara Berner)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938023
    VIRIN: 240925-A-YP079-4583
    PIN: 05
    Filename: DOD_110585862
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    MEDDAC Bavaria
    USArmyMedicalCommand

