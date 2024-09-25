Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Air Force Reoptimization Progress and Space Force Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Allvin, praises Airmen for embracing and advancing efforts to reoptimize the force, and Space Force Chief of Space Operations, General Chance Saltzman, reflects on historical lessons to guide the future of the Space Force.

        

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 08:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937999
    VIRIN: 240926-F-UE508-1245
    Filename: DOD_110585416
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Air Force Reoptimization Progress and Space Force Development, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV     

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download