In this week’s look around the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Allvin, praises Airmen for embracing and advancing efforts to reoptimize the force, and Space Force Chief of Space Operations, General Chance Saltzman, reflects on historical lessons to guide the future of the Space Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 08:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937999
|VIRIN:
|240926-F-UE508-1245
|Filename:
|DOD_110585416
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Air Force Reoptimization Progress and Space Force Development, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.