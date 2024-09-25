B-Roll Package Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts live fire with the SGT STOUT air defense system during shoot on the move training Sept. 18 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Formerly known as Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, the SGT STOUT will protect maneuvering forces by defeating, destroying or neutralizing unmanned aircraft systems, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).