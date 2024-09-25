B-Roll Package Alpha Battery, 5-4 ADA, Shoot on the Move Training with SGT STOUT

U.S. Army Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducts live fire with the SGT STOUT air defense system during shoot on the move training Sept. 18 in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Formerly known as Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense, the SGT STOUT will protect maneuvering forces by defeating, destroying or neutralizing unmanned aircraft systems, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortars (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 06:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937986
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-JK865-9779
|Filename:
|DOD_110585290
|Length:
|00:10:14
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
