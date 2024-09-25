Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary: Waal River Crossing and Commemoration Jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, NATO allies, and partner nations reenact the Waal River Crossing and conduct a Commemoration Jump as a part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands, Sept. 20-21, 2024. Operation Market Garden and World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how Allies with a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)