Operation Market Garden 80th Anniversary: Waal River Crossing and Commemoration Jump

U.S. Army Soldiers, NATO allies, and partner nations reenact the Waal River Crossing and conduct a Commemoration Jump as a part of the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands, Sept. 20-21, 2024. Operation Market Garden and World War II remains an enduring historic reminder of how Allies with a common purpose and vision forge proven partnerships and reinforce bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Army Staff Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)
|09.20.2024
Date Posted: 09.26.2024
|Package
