    BLC Graduation Ceremony at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.30.2024

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units graduate from the Basic Leader Course at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 30, 2024. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 02:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937962
    VIRIN: 240830-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_110585113
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    NCO
    Grafenwoehr
    USArmy
    BLC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

