U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units graduate from the Basic Leader Course at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 30, 2024. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 02:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937962
|VIRIN:
|240830-A-BS310-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110585113
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BLC Graduation Ceremony at Grafenwoehr, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.