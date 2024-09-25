BLC Graduation Ceremony at Grafenwoehr

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units graduate from the Basic Leader Course at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 30, 2024. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)