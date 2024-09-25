U.S. Forces Japan Releases an Updated New Liberty Order for Service Members across Japan

U.S. Forces Japan has released an updated a New Liberty Order that lays out the standard of conduct for all Service Members across Japan. The new Order will go into effect oct. 1st. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 00:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|937952
|VIRIN:
|240926-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110584980
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
