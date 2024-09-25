Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED HORSE prepare for Hurricane Helene

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Air National Guard's 202nd RED HORSE Squadron depart from Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, enroute to staging area near Hurricane Helene's expected path, to provide assistance to the local affected area, Sep. 25, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937947
    VIRIN: 240925-A-UC670-3441
    Filename: DOD_110584749
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, RED HORSE prepare for Hurricane Helene, by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Air National Guard

