RED HORSE prepare for Hurricane Helene

Florida Air National Guard's 202nd RED HORSE Squadron depart from Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, enroute to staging area near Hurricane Helene's expected path, to provide assistance to the local affected area, Sep. 25, 2024.
|09.25.2024
|09.25.2024 20:01
|B-Roll
|937947
|240925-A-UC670-3441
|DOD_110584749
|00:00:17
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
