    PP24-2 Biomedical Engineers in Kosare

    KOSRAE, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 19, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Juan Madrigal, from Fresno, Calif., and U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Victor Tahays, from Miami, Fla., both biomedical engineer technicians assigned with Pacific Partnership 2024-2, discuss their work at Kosrae State Dental Clinic in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 19, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937942
    VIRIN: 240919-N-GC639-7470
    Filename: DOD_110584550
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KOSRAE, FM

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PP24-2 Biomedical Engineers in Kosare, by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    kosrae
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Federated States of Micronesia (Micronesia
    Federated States of)

