Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division test for the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge, also known as E3B, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 17- 21, 2024. E3B is a week-long testing event that gives Soldiers the opportunity to earn their badges. Soldiers must pass a series of lanes ranging from the fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons proficiency, medical lanes, and a 12-mile ruck march, in order to earn their badge. (Vertical video) (U.S. Army Video for Social media by Pfc. Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937937
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-BD504-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110584518
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B Broll for Vertical video, by PFC Jadyn Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
