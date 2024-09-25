1100th TASMG Deployment Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Maryland National Guard's 1100th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group hosts a deployment ceremony for their deploying soldiers at Weide Army Helicopter Pad in Aberdeen Proving Ground - Edgewood Area, Maryland, on July 19, 2024. The 1100th TASMG will deploy to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support Army Material Command and the U.S. Central

Command aviation community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)