The Maryland National Guard's 1100th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group hosts a deployment ceremony for their deploying soldiers at Weide Army Helicopter Pad in Aberdeen Proving Ground - Edgewood Area, Maryland, on July 19, 2024. The 1100th TASMG will deploy to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support Army Material Command and the U.S. Central
Command aviation community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937895
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110583982
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND - EDGEWOOD AREA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1100th TASMG Deployment Ceremony, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
