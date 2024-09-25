Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1100th TASMG Deployment Ceremony

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND - EDGEWOOD AREA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland National Guard's 1100th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group hosts a deployment ceremony for their deploying soldiers at Weide Army Helicopter Pad in Aberdeen Proving Ground - Edgewood Area, Maryland, on July 19, 2024. The 1100th TASMG will deploy to Kuwait in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support Army Material Command and the U.S. Central
    Command aviation community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND - EDGEWOOD AREA, MARYLAND, US

