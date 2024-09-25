FCC Command Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Matt Murch 

    Futures and Concepts Center

    The Futures and Concepts Center or FCC stands at the forefront of the work the United States Army Futures Command was created for in 2018. Encompassing over one hundred and eighty-eight professions FCC employs almost fifteen hundred people spread across the United States. FCC is one of the most educated organizations in the Army with 74% of its personnel possessing higher education in fields like engineering, education, information technology, health care and more.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937880
    VIRIN: 240925-A-FW711-4098
    Filename: DOD_110583713
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: US

