FCC Command Video

The Futures and Concepts Center or FCC stands at the forefront of the work the United States Army Futures Command was created for in 2018. Encompassing over one hundred and eighty-eight professions FCC employs almost fifteen hundred people spread across the United States. FCC is one of the most educated organizations in the Army with 74% of its personnel possessing higher education in fields like engineering, education, information technology, health care and more.