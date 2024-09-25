The Futures and Concepts Center or FCC stands at the forefront of the work the United States Army Futures Command was created for in 2018. Encompassing over one hundred and eighty-eight professions FCC employs almost fifteen hundred people spread across the United States. FCC is one of the most educated organizations in the Army with 74% of its personnel possessing higher education in fields like engineering, education, information technology, health care and more.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937880
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-FW711-4098
|Filename:
|DOD_110583713
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FCC Command Video, by Matt Murch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
