It's every kid's least and every parent's favorite time of the year, Back to School. Before you know it your little ones will be out of the house and back to learning. We've invited former teacher, service member, and Yellow Ribbon Program Coordinator 1LT Robert Dornfried into the studio to share some thoughts and tips on how you and your kid(s) can be prepared for the start of the school year.
We've also added a new feature this month. Hidden within the episode is a short game show, What's That Brain Rot?" where we ask parents how much of the new slang they know.
Be sure you watch to the end as Soldier and Family Readiness leader Jessy Smith talks about Operation Homefront and the Back to School Brigade. Learn how you can get a new backpack and free school supplies!
To see more KS&CB: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
The VTNG Family Programs team is available 24/7 (888) 607-8773
For more information about Operation Homefront and the Back to School Brigade, visit https://operationhomefront.org/back-to-school-brigade/
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 12:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|937876
|VIRIN:
|240724-D-LT548-2098
|Filename:
|DOD_110583630
|Length:
|00:39:03
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KS&CB Podcast | Back to School, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.