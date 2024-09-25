KS&CB Podcast | Back to School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It's every kid's least and every parent's favorite time of the year, Back to School. Before you know it your little ones will be out of the house and back to learning. We've invited former teacher, service member, and Yellow Ribbon Program Coordinator 1LT Robert Dornfried into the studio to share some thoughts and tips on how you and your kid(s) can be prepared for the start of the school year.



We've also added a new feature this month. Hidden within the episode is a short game show, What's That Brain Rot?" where we ask parents how much of the new slang they know.



Be sure you watch to the end as Soldier and Family Readiness leader Jessy Smith talks about Operation Homefront and the Back to School Brigade. Learn how you can get a new backpack and free school supplies!



To see more KS&CB: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

The VTNG Family Programs team is available 24/7 (888) 607-8773



For more information about Operation Homefront and the Back to School Brigade, visit https://operationhomefront.org/back-to-school-brigade/