Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS&CB Podcast | Back to School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    It's every kid's least and every parent's favorite time of the year, Back to School. Before you know it your little ones will be out of the house and back to learning. We've invited former teacher, service member, and Yellow Ribbon Program Coordinator 1LT Robert Dornfried into the studio to share some thoughts and tips on how you and your kid(s) can be prepared for the start of the school year.

    We've also added a new feature this month. Hidden within the episode is a short game show, What's That Brain Rot?" where we ask parents how much of the new slang they know.

    Be sure you watch to the end as Soldier and Family Readiness leader Jessy Smith talks about Operation Homefront and the Back to School Brigade. Learn how you can get a new backpack and free school supplies!

    To see more KS&CB: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
    The VTNG Family Programs team is available 24/7 (888) 607-8773

    For more information about Operation Homefront and the Back to School Brigade, visit https://operationhomefront.org/back-to-school-brigade/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 937876
    VIRIN: 240724-D-LT548-2098
    Filename: DOD_110583630
    Length: 00:39:03
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS&CB Podcast | Back to School, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    back to school
    Back to School Brigade
    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download