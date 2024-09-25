B-roll of Team Minot's AFE shop during Prairie Vigilance/Bayou Vigilance 24-4.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937875
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-LQ040-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110583620
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFE helps keep PV/BV 24-4 running, by A1C Luis Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.