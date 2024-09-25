Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOS Highlights: 12C Bridge Crewmember

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Tien-Dat Ngo 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    U.S. Army Spc. Harold Pierce, assigned to 19th Engineer Battalion, 502nd Multi-Role Bridging Company, outlines his experience as a 12C Bridge Crewmember, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Aug. 6, 2024. A 12C Engineer gets to experience a wide range of operations in the Army including bridging, demolition, and waterborne operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tien-Dat Ngo, Defense Media Activity Army Production)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 11:00
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Bridge
    Fort Knox
    Engineer
    12C
    502 MRBC

