    Charlie Battery, 5-4 ADA Physical Training with 10th AAMDC CSM

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct physical training session with Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major Sept. 17 in Ansbach, Germany. Command Sergeant Major Kellen Rowley visited air defenders with 5-4 and 1-57 ADA in Ansbach, Germany (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 10:10
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

