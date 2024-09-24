KS&CB Podcast | V.A. Home Loans part 1

Purchasing a home can be a daunting task. As a service member you have many programs and benefits available to you that the general public does not. For July's episode(s) of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots we created a two part episode. In Part 1 we talk with veteran and Vermont Veteran Outreach Specialist Dave Beaulieu and his wife about how they've used the V.A. Home Loan program.
In part 2, we sit down with Nick Parent, a Vermont Mortage Broker, to learn some more about the V.A. Home Loan program from the other side.
Part 1: https://youtu.be/XmeTVGzUZFA
Part 2: https://youtu.be/uTmI3O4doM4
To see more KS&CB: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
The VTNG Family Programs team is available 24/7 (888) 607-8773
