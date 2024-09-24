Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS&CB Podcast | V.A. Home Loans part 1

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    Purchasing a home can be a daunting task. As a service member you have many programs and benefits available to you that the general public does not. For July's episode(s) of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots we created a two part episode. In Part 1 we talk with veteran and Vermont Veteran Outreach Specialist Dave Beaulieu and his wife about how they've used the V.A. Home Loan program.
    In part 2, we sit down with Nick Parent, a Vermont Mortage Broker, to learn some more about the V.A. Home Loan program from the other side.

    Part 1: https://youtu.be/XmeTVGzUZFA
    Part 2: https://youtu.be/uTmI3O4doM4

    To see more KS&CB: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
    The VTNG Family Programs team is available 24/7 (888) 607-8773

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 09:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 937852
    VIRIN: 240619-D-LT548-8834
    Filename: DOD_110583368
    Length: 00:22:34
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS&CB Podcast | V.A. Home Loans part 1, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB
    VA Homeloans

