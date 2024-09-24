KS&CB Podcast | Military Appreciation

June kicks off the summer and hosts our biggest and best summer events. Whether it's a full week of camping for the family or tickets to a baseball game, there is so much available to give back to service members. In this episode, Family Readiness & Program Manager Marcie Caulfield gives us all the details and gets a special visit from a local celebrity.
Have questions about an upcoming event, program, or service? We're available 24/7 (888) 607-8773
To See More KS&CB: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
To See More Events: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Events/
Our Social Channels
KS&CB Facebook: www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
VTNG Family Programs Facebook: www.facebook.com/vtngfamilyprograms
VTNG Family Programs Instagram: www.instagram.com/vtfamilyprograms/
