Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS&CB Podcast | Military Appreciation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    June kicks off the summer and hosts our biggest and best summer events. Whether it's a full week of camping for the family or tickets to a baseball game, there is so much available to give back to service members. In this episode, Family Readiness & Program Manager Marcie Caulfield gives us all the details and gets a special visit from a local celebrity.

    Have questions about an upcoming event, program, or service? We're available 24/7 (888) 607-8773

    To See More KS&CB: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    To See More Events: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Events/

    Our Social Channels
    KS&CB Facebook: www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
    VTNG Family Programs Facebook: www.facebook.com/vtngfamilyprograms
    VTNG Family Programs Instagram: www.instagram.com/vtfamilyprograms/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 08:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 937847
    VIRIN: 240515-D-LT548-7073
    PIN: 240515-D
    Filename: DOD_110583357
    Length: 00:18:15
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS&CB Podcast | Military Appreciation, by Jeremiah Paquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military appreciation
    VTNG Family Programs
    KS&CB
    lake monsters baseball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download