KS&CB Podcast | Military Appreciation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

June kicks off the summer and hosts our biggest and best summer events. Whether it's a full week of camping for the family or tickets to a baseball game, there is so much available to give back to service members. In this episode, Family Readiness & Program Manager Marcie Caulfield gives us all the details and gets a special visit from a local celebrity.



Have questions about an upcoming event, program, or service? We're available 24/7 (888) 607-8773



To See More KS&CB: https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/



To See More Events: www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Events/



Our Social Channels

KS&CB Facebook: www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots

VTNG Family Programs Facebook: www.facebook.com/vtngfamilyprograms

VTNG Family Programs Instagram: www.instagram.com/vtfamilyprograms/