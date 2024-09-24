Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infocus_SETAF-AF AFLS-C

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    The African Land Forces Colloquium (ALFC) was hosted by the U.S. Army
    Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and was held during the
    second week of September 2024 in Padova, Italy. ALFC 2024 brought together
    military and civilian experts to discuss "Integrated Approaches to Regional
    Security in West Africa". ALFC is an annual forum, planned and executed by
    SETAF-AF, for senior leaders from land forces across Africa, the U.S.
    Department of Defense, Department of State, and other partners to solidify
    relationships, exchange information and encourage cooperation in addressing
    challenges. B-roll courtesy from SETAF-AF PAO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 05:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937839
    VIRIN: 240920-A-RW430-2045
    Filename: DOD_110583310
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infocus_SETAF-AF AFLS-C, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Partnership
    Stronger Together
    SETAF-AF
    ALFS-C

