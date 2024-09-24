The African Land Forces Colloquium (ALFC) was hosted by the U.S. Army
Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and was held during the
second week of September 2024 in Padova, Italy. ALFC 2024 brought together
military and civilian experts to discuss "Integrated Approaches to Regional
Security in West Africa". ALFC is an annual forum, planned and executed by
SETAF-AF, for senior leaders from land forces across Africa, the U.S.
Department of Defense, Department of State, and other partners to solidify
relationships, exchange information and encourage cooperation in addressing
challenges. B-roll courtesy from SETAF-AF PAO
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 05:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937839
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-RW430-2045
|Filename:
|DOD_110583310
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Infocus_SETAF-AF AFLS-C, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.