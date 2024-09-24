2024 Olympic Silver Medalist, SSG Sagen Maddalena, Honored at Hometown Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2024 Olympic Silver Medalist, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, visited her hometown of Groveland, California where she was honored as a hometown hero during the annual 49er Festival.



Maddalena is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia. She won the Silver Medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris during the Women's 50m Three-Position Rifle event.