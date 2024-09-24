Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Olympic Silver Medalist, SSG Sagen Maddalena, Honored at Hometown Festival

    GROVELAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    2024 Olympic Silver Medalist, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, visited her hometown of Groveland, California where she was honored as a hometown hero during the annual 49er Festival.

    Maddalena is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit out of Fort Moore, Georgia. She won the Silver Medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris during the Women's 50m Three-Position Rifle event.

    This work, 2024 Olympic Silver Medalist, SSG Sagen Maddalena, Honored at Hometown Festival, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

