    CG's Week of the NCO Message

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel, congratulates Army NCOs as USAACE commemorates the Week of the NCO.

    Location: ALABAMA, US

