video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937804" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith and Lance Cpl. Aaron Torres Lemus speak on the Reserve Referral Credit program at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Sept. 23, 2024. The purpose of the Reserve Referral Credit program is to support the Commandant’s call for Total Force support to the recruiting mission. Marine Corps-Wide Administrative Correspondence 314/24 informs Reserve Component Marines of available programs in which they can receive reserve referral credit and advance their career. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torreslemus)



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Razor Wave by Nakkan" / https://stock.adobe.com/