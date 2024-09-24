Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Referral Credit program

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Intriago and Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith and Lance Cpl. Aaron Torres Lemus speak on the Reserve Referral Credit program at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Sept. 23, 2024. The purpose of the Reserve Referral Credit program is to support the Commandant's call for Total Force support to the recruiting mission. Marine Corps-Wide Administrative Correspondence 314/24 informs Reserve Component Marines of available programs in which they can receive reserve referral credit and advance their career. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torreslemus)

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Razor Wave by Nakkan" / https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937804
    VIRIN: 240923-M-UQ888-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110582568
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    This work, Reserve Referral Credit program, by LCpl David Intriago and LCpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    advancement
    reservists
    MARFORRES
    recruiting
    MFR

