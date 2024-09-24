U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith and Lance Cpl. Aaron Torres Lemus speak on the Reserve Referral Credit program at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Sept. 23, 2024. The purpose of the Reserve Referral Credit program is to support the Commandant’s call for Total Force support to the recruiting mission. Marine Corps-Wide Administrative Correspondence 314/24 informs Reserve Component Marines of available programs in which they can receive reserve referral credit and advance their career. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Torreslemus)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Razor Wave by Nakkan" / https://stock.adobe.com/
This work, Reserve Referral Credit program, by LCpl David Intriago and LCpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
