    The NTC Rotation Highlight Video

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    The National Training Center Rotations train Army Brigade Combat Teams to Win the First Fight of the next war.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 19:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937795
    VIRIN: 240924-A-WS004-5456
    Filename: DOD_110582449
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The NTC Rotation Highlight Video, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rotation
    NTC
    Training

