    3 B-52s depart for integrated layered homeland defense mission B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron and Airmen from the 96th Bomber Generation Squadron prepare to launch a B-52H Stratofortress in support of an integrated layered homeland defense mission from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 14, 2024, Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or threat across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937784
    VIRIN: 240914-F-IM610-1001
    Filename: DOD_110582273
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 B-52s depart for integrated layered homeland defense mission B-Roll, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Barksdale
    96th Bomb Squadron
    96th Bomber Generation

