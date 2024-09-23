3 B-52s depart for integrated layered homeland defense mission B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron and Airmen from the 96th Bomber Generation Squadron prepare to launch a B-52H Stratofortress in support of an integrated layered homeland defense mission from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 14, 2024, Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or threat across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)