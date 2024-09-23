E3B Train-Up Week 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937775" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division conduct the E3B training Sept. 24, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The E3B goal is to create experts at all levels of the military, which can improve the readiness and efficiency of teams, squads, and platoons. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)