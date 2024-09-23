Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E3B Train-Up Week 2 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division conduct the E3B training Sept. 24, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The E3B goal is to create experts at all levels of the military, which can improve the readiness and efficiency of teams, squads, and platoons. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937775
    VIRIN: 240924-A-HA106-5755
    Filename: DOD_110582139
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Train-Up Week 2 B-Roll, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #Training
    #E3B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download