Crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform preflight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker ahead of Tropical Storm Helene at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin and Amn Monique Stober)
|09.24.2024
|09.24.2024 15:10
|B-Roll
|937769
|240924-F-CC148-2002
|DOD_110582036
|00:05:21
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
This work, MacDill aircraft relocate ahead of Tropical Storm Helene - B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Cobin and Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
