    AFMC Hispanic Hertiage Month Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This is a recording of the virtual Air Force Materiel Command Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel held in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month on September 23, 2024. Panelists included Dr. Olga Mendoza-Schrock, Jospeh Oder, Dr. Joni Arnold, and Hector Guevara, all senior members of the civilian service in AFMC. Mentoring events focus on understanding cultural differences and their impacts on mentorship and individual growth. Events are sponsored by the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility team.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937768
    VIRIN: 240923-F-ZZ123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110581973
    Length: 01:01:59
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    mentoring
    hispanic heritage
    AFMC
    DEIA

