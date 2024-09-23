This is a recording of the virtual Air Force Materiel Command Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel held in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month on September 23, 2024. Panelists included Dr. Olga Mendoza-Schrock, Jospeh Oder, Dr. Joni Arnold, and Hector Guevara, all senior members of the civilian service in AFMC. Mentoring events focus on understanding cultural differences and their impacts on mentorship and individual growth. Events are sponsored by the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility team.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937768
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-ZZ123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110581973
|Length:
|01:01:59
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC Hispanic Hertiage Month Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.