AFMC Hispanic Hertiage Month Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel

This is a recording of the virtual Air Force Materiel Command Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel held in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month on September 23, 2024. Panelists included Dr. Olga Mendoza-Schrock, Jospeh Oder, Dr. Joni Arnold, and Hector Guevara, all senior members of the civilian service in AFMC. Mentoring events focus on understanding cultural differences and their impacts on mentorship and individual growth. Events are sponsored by the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility team.