    Coast Guard Cutter Northland conducts damage control exercises at sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members conduct damage control exercises, Sept. 9, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Members simulated flooding repairs, firefighting and medical injuries during the exercise. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937760
    VIRIN: 240909-G-XM734-2001
    Filename: DOD_110581847
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    TAGS

    training
    USCGC Northland
    CGatSea
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)

