U.S. Army Reserves Combat Engineers Raid Village during Training

U.S. Army Reserve combat engineers assigned to the 309th Combat Engineer Company, 388th Engineer Battalion, and 367th Engineer Battalion, conduct a simulated village raid during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., from August 13, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), supported as observer, coach/trainers to ensure the training was conducted safely, to standard, and to provide feedback to the units. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)