    U.S. Army Reserves Combat Engineers Raid Village during Training

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve combat engineers assigned to the 309th Combat Engineer Company, 388th Engineer Battalion, and 367th Engineer Battalion, conduct a simulated village raid during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., from August 13, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), supported as observer, coach/trainers to ensure the training was conducted safely, to standard, and to provide feedback to the units. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937741
    VIRIN: 240813-A-QI027-1206
    Filename: DOD_110581631
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    First Army
    C-4
    CSTX
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    EagleBrigade

