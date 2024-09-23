Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers Conduct Slingload Operations for Brigding Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. IGNACE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers from the 1437th Multi-Role Bridge Company, Michigan National Guard, conduct slingload operations during a bridging exercise over Lake Huron near St. Ignace, Mich., Sept. 14, 2024. The training, involving airlifting 22-foot bridge sections and assembling a 220-foot floating bridge raft, enhances readiness for transporting equipment across water. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 12:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937734
    VIRIN: 240924-Z-AW306-7135
    Filename: DOD_110581522
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ST. IGNACE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    Slingload
    Army National Guard
    ARNG
    Michigan National Guard
    1437MRBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download