405th AFSB’s Poland Battalion uncases colors at Army’s newest APS worksite - Historical Documentation Video by Enterprise Multimedia Center, Visual Information Services-Europe (EMC-VISE), IMCOM Europe G6:



POWIDZ, Poland – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Poland Battalion officially uncased its unit colors during a ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, Sept. 18. The event doubled as a distinguished visitors’ day to showcase Army Field Support Battalion-Poland and the newest, most modern APS worksite in the world.



In attendance were dozens of military and civic leaders, both Polish and U.S., including the Polish Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Stanisław Wziątek, and the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzenzinski.