Yokota Air Base 2024 P.O.W./M.I.A 24-Hour Vigil Run

Spot video covering the run and ceremony of the 2024 P.O.W/M.I.A Run at Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 01:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937651
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-EX148-3816
|Filename:
|DOD_110580336
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
