Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Air Base 2024 P.O.W./M.I.A 24-Hour Vigil Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Spot video covering the run and ceremony of the 2024 P.O.W/M.I.A Run at Yokota Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 01:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937651
    VIRIN: 240920-F-EX148-3816
    Filename: DOD_110580336
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base 2024 P.O.W./M.I.A 24-Hour Vigil Run, by A1C Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    P.O.W/M.I.A
    Vigil Run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download