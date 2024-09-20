Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds - Senryu Falls

    JAPAN

    09.22.2024

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    AFN Sasebo presents Senryu Falls, one of the Eight Scenic Views of Hirado Domain on September 23, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 01:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937646
    VIRIN: 240923-N-OR754-6219
    Filename: DOD_110580285
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds - Senryu Falls, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Sasebo
    AFN Sasebo
    waterfall
    Sights and Sounds

