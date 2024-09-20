AFN Sasebo presents Senryu Falls, one of the Eight Scenic Views of Hirado Domain on September 23, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 01:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937646
|VIRIN:
|240923-N-OR754-6219
|Filename:
|DOD_110580285
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights and Sounds - Senryu Falls, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.