    FC Profession Series: Finance and Comptroller Soldier career progression

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Rodland, U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School senior enlisted advisor and regimental sergeant major, and Sgt. Maj. Ngam Voma, FCS proponency, discuss finance and comptroller Solider career progression during an FC Profession Series interview with Sahib Singh, U.S. Army Civilian Protection Center of Excellence budget analyst, from Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2024. The FC Profession Series aims to educated U.S. Army finance and comptroller professionals across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 21:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937641
    VIRIN: 240919-A-IM476-2001
    Filename: DOD_110580210
    Length: 00:45:16
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM
    Finance and Comptroller School
    FC Profession Series

