FC Profession Series: Finance and Comptroller Soldier career progression

Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Rodland, U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School senior enlisted advisor and regimental sergeant major, and Sgt. Maj. Ngam Voma, FCS proponency, discuss finance and comptroller Solider career progression during an FC Profession Series interview with Sahib Singh, U.S. Army Civilian Protection Center of Excellence budget analyst, from Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2024. The FC Profession Series aims to educated U.S. Army finance and comptroller professionals across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)