Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th ID Soldiers test FLRAA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Charles Clark 

    25th Infantry Division   

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers worked with the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) team to test and provide feedback for improvements for the FLRAA in the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment hangar Sept. 9, 2024. A tiltrotor aircraft, FLRAA will have the hybrid capabilities of planes and helicopters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 20:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937637
    VIRIN: 240909-A-GS963-8308
    Filename: DOD_110580166
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Soldiers test FLRAA, by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    25th CAB
    25th Combat Aviation Briagde
    Future Long Range Assault Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download