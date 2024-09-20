25th Infantry Division Soldiers worked with the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) team to test and provide feedback for improvements for the FLRAA in the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment hangar Sept. 9, 2024. A tiltrotor aircraft, FLRAA will have the hybrid capabilities of planes and helicopters.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 20:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937637
|VIRIN:
|240909-A-GS963-8308
|Filename:
|DOD_110580166
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID Soldiers test FLRAA, by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.