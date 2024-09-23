Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Newcomers: Housing For Newcomers

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    All the essential information newcomers need about housing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to ensure a seamless transition. From exploring on-base housing options to understanding the available resources, these insights are designed to help Yokota newcomers settle in smoothly and stress-free. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 00:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 937631
    VIRIN: 240924-F-BT644-1001
    Filename: DOD_110580120
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Japan

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    PSA
    374th Airlift Wing
    Newcomers

