Yokota Newcomers: Housing For Newcomers

All the essential information newcomers need about housing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to ensure a seamless transition. From exploring on-base housing options to understanding the available resources, these insights are designed to help Yokota newcomers settle in smoothly and stress-free. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 00:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|937631
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-BT644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110580120
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
