341st MWD Graduation Video

Graduation video highlighting the 55 day training pipeline of the Military Working Dog Handler's Course program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 15:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937596
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-RD023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110579243
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
