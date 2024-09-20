Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    341st MWD Graduation Video

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Graduation video highlighting the 55 day training pipeline of the Military Working Dog Handler's Course program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 15:21
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    Military Working dogs
    lackland
    joint base san antonio
    341st Training Squadron

