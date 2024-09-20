Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSSF Bentivegna, U.S. Space Force, Exchange Presentation 2024

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    CMSSF Bentivegna, U.S. Space Force, talks about the benefit of the Exchange.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937595
    VIRIN: 092324-D-DO482-1111
    Filename: DOD_110579224
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF Bentivegna, U.S. Space Force, Exchange Presentation 2024, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    US Space Force

