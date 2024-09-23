Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 23 September 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, preview upcoming events in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month including the CDC's Children's Book Reading and Spanish lessons and the Dia de los Muertos Community Event at Marina Park. They also preview the Fallen Heroes Butterfly Release and the upcoming Dragon Gaming event.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

