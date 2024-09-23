Keesler News 23 September 2024

A1C Kurstyn Canida, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, preview upcoming events in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month including the CDC's Children's Book Reading and Spanish lessons and the Dia de los Muertos Community Event at Marina Park. They also preview the Fallen Heroes Butterfly Release and the upcoming Dragon Gaming event.
|09.23.2024
|09.23.2024 13:49
|Newscasts
|937593
|240923-F-PI774-2658
|DOD_110579146
|00:01:49
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|0
|0
