    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken remarks at the Freedom Online Coalition Ministerial Event on AI for Humanity: Charting the Global Course for Human Rights-Based Governance

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken remarks at the Freedom Online Coalition Ministerial Event on AI for Humanity: Charting the Global Course for Human Rights-Based Governance in New York City, New York.

