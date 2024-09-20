Drill Sergeants from across the Total Army were challenged on Day 0 with the First 100 Yards

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Drill Sergeants from across the Total Army were challenged on Day 0 of the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition with the First 100 Yards. This event reinforced to the competitors that no matter the winner all DSOYs will be forced to work together to influence change across the Initial Military Training environment.