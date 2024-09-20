Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Sergeants from across the Total Army were challenged throughout the day on their proficiency at Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks, including their ability to conduct land navigation, group, zero, and qualify with their M4 Carbine!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Isaiah J Scott 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Drill Sergeants from across the Total Army were challenged throughout the day on their proficiency at Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks, including their ability to conduct land navigation, group, zero, and qualify with their M4 Carbine during Day 2 of the annual competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 13:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 937590
    VIRIN: 240916-A-FP972-4977
    Filename: DOD_110579086
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeants from across the Total Army were challenged throughout the day on their proficiency at Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks, including their ability to conduct land navigation, group, zero, and qualify with their M4 Carbine!, by SGT Isaiah J Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill Sergeant of the Year
    DSOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download