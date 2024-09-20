Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Red One Hosts Victory with Honors Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT RILEY, Kansas - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, presided over a Victory with Honors Ceremony in which Col. Matthew J. Hardman and Col. Travis M. Habhab accepted their new positions at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sep. 20, 2024. Hardman, who formerly served as the Commander of Operations Group at the Joint Readiness Center, will serve as the deputy commanding officer of maneuver for the 1st Inf. Div., while Habhab, who recently worked in the Pentagon as the Executive Officer to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, will serve as the division’s chief of staff. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937571
    VIRIN: 240920-A-RE854-2511
    Filename: DOD_110578869
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    victory
    Fort Riley
    Victory with Honors
    BigRedOne

