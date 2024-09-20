FORT RILEY, Kansas - U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, presided over a Victory with Honors Ceremony in which Col. Matthew J. Hardman and Col. Travis M. Habhab accepted their new positions at Fort Riley, Kansas, Sep. 20, 2024. Hardman, who formerly served as the Commander of Operations Group at the Joint Readiness Center, will serve as the deputy commanding officer of maneuver for the 1st Inf. Div., while Habhab, who recently worked in the Pentagon as the Executive Officer to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, will serve as the division’s chief of staff. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dawson Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937571
|VIRIN:
|240920-A-RE854-2511
|Filename:
|DOD_110578869
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Big Red One Hosts Victory with Honors Ceremony, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
