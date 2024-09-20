DLA Headquarters CFC Kickoff (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Each fall, the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) enables Federal employees and retirees to come together to raise money and volunteer for our favorite charities. This year, Adarryl Roberts, DLA Chief Information Officer, is the 2024 Chair for DLA Headquarters. Thanks to the generosity of the DLA team, last year HQ DLA employees pledged more than $280,000. This year we're hoping team DLA will surpass that total for the causes we care about. For more information about CFC, contact your local Keyworker, visit GiveCFC.gov or go to the mobile app.