Over the counter drugs are substances that can be sold directly to people without a requirement for a prescription from a healthcare professional. As Military and DOD employees, the use of prohibited substances or misuse of medications will be considered drug abuse and unlawful. Each brand of service has a substance treatment program to support units and personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 11:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|937557
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-GY993-4575
|Filename:
|DOD_110578618
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Illegal use of over-the-counter drugs and what you should know, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.