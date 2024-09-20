Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illegal use of over-the-counter drugs and what you should know

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Over the counter drugs are substances that can be sold directly to people without a requirement for a prescription from a healthcare professional. As Military and DOD employees, the use of prohibited substances or misuse of medications will be considered drug abuse and unlawful. Each brand of service has a substance treatment program to support units and personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

