Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAACE and Fort Novosel POW/MIA Ceremony September 20, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Jay Mann 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    USAACE and Fort Novosel remembers and honors those Americans who were prisoners of war and those who served and never returned home. Please join us as Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Commanding General, USAACE and Fort Novosel speaks at the POW/MIA Ceremony September 20, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937514
    VIRIN: 240920-A-FE574-7495
    Filename: DOD_110578159
    Length: 00:17:34
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAACE and Fort Novosel POW/MIA Ceremony September 20, 2024, by Jay Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download