    USS Dewey Fires 5-Inch Gun During Live-Fire Exercise in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2024) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 21, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 00:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937504
    VIRIN: 240821-N-UA460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110577947
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Fires 5-Inch Gun During Live-Fire Exercise in the Philippine Sea, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    PACFIRE
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    5-Inch

