USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill During Exercise Kakadu 2024

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts a live-fire weapons drill during Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 15, 2024.
|09.15.2024
|09.21.2024 23:48
|B-Roll
|937501
|240915-N-UA460-1001
|DOD_110577944
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TIMOR SEA
|1
|1
