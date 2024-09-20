Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill During Exercise Kakadu 2024

    TIMOR SEA

    09.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts a live-fire weapons drill during Kakadu 2024 while operating in the Timor Sea, Sept. 15, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 23:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937501
    VIRIN: 240915-N-UA460-1001
    Filename: DOD_110577944
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: TIMOR SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Drill During Exercise Kakadu 2024, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    PACFIRE
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Kakadu

