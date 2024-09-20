Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Niagara's 328th Air Refueling Squadron refuels Fighting Falcons during Operation Bison Stampede

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    The 914th Air Refueling Wing's flying squadron, the 328th Air Refueling Squadron refueled five F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard during their exercise Operation Bison Stampede, a Combat Readiness Inspection.

    This work, Niagara's 328th Air Refueling Squadron refuels Fighting Falcons during Operation Bison Stampede, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    KC-135
    Niagara Falls
    113th ANG
    914th ARW

