The 914th Air Refueling Wing's flying squadron, the 328th Air Refueling Squadron refueled five F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard during their exercise Operation Bison Stampede, a Combat Readiness Inspection.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 16:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937496
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-HZ625-3918
|Filename:
|DOD_110577674
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Niagara's 328th Air Refueling Squadron refuels Fighting Falcons during Operation Bison Stampede, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.