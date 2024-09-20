Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remarks at March for the Fallen 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler and Mr. Roy Edmundson speak at the the opening ceremony for the 13th annual March for the Fallen held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 21, 2024. March for the Fallen is hosted annually by the Pennsylvania National Guard and the USO and serves as an opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. More than 300 participants engaged in both light and heavy 28 and 14 mile marches, a 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race during this year's event. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 15:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 937494
    VIRIN: 240921-Z-ZT651-9001
    Filename: DOD_110577656
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remarks at March for the Fallen 2024, by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PNG
    March for the Fallen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download