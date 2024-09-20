Remarks at March for the Fallen 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler and Mr. Roy Edmundson speak at the the opening ceremony for the 13th annual March for the Fallen held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 21, 2024. March for the Fallen is hosted annually by the Pennsylvania National Guard and the USO and serves as an opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. More than 300 participants engaged in both light and heavy 28 and 14 mile marches, a 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race during this year's event. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)