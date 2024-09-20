Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler and Mr. Roy Edmundson speak at the the opening ceremony for the 13th annual March for the Fallen held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 21, 2024. March for the Fallen is hosted annually by the Pennsylvania National Guard and the USO and serves as an opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. More than 300 participants engaged in both light and heavy 28 and 14 mile marches, a 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race during this year's event. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 15:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|937494
|VIRIN:
|240921-Z-ZT651-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110577656
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Remarks at March for the Fallen 2024, by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.